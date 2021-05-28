Mangalam Organ Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 96.05 crore, up 17.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.05 crore in March 2021 up 17.25% from Rs. 81.92 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.79 crore in March 2021 up 147.45% from Rs. 12.85 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.33 crore in March 2021 up 85.68% from Rs. 25.49 crore in March 2020.

Mangalam Organ EPS has increased to Rs. 36.83 in March 2021 from Rs. 14.56 in March 2020.

Mangalam Organ shares closed at 720.90 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 62.53% returns over the last 6 months and 133.98% over the last 12 months.