Mangalam Organ Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 81.92 crore, down 23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.92 crore in March 2020 down 23% from Rs. 106.40 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.85 crore in March 2020 down 18.43% from Rs. 15.75 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.49 crore in March 2020 down 7.48% from Rs. 27.55 crore in March 2019.

Mangalam Organ EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.56 in March 2020 from Rs. 18.08 in March 2019.

Mangalam Organ shares closed at 332.20 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 22.02% returns over the last 6 months and -15.08% over the last 12 months.