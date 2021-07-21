MARKET NEWS

Mangalam Organ Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 105.72 crore, up 117.13% Y-o-Y

July 21, 2021 / 04:38 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 105.72 crore in June 2021 up 117.13% from Rs. 48.69 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.99 crore in June 2021 up 91.52% from Rs. 7.83 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.66 crore in June 2021 up 82.56% from Rs. 12.96 crore in June 2020.

Mangalam Organ EPS has increased to Rs. 17.50 in June 2021 from Rs. 9.14 in June 2020.

Mangalam Organ shares closed at 789.25 on July 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 58.74% returns over the last 6 months and 85.42% over the last 12 months.

Mangalam Organics
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations105.7296.0548.69
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations105.7296.0548.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials63.8246.1718.64
Purchase of Traded Goods1.161.420.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.55-24.361.64
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.917.225.30
Depreciation3.393.872.17
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses19.9718.489.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.0343.2510.57
Other Income0.240.210.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.2743.4610.79
Interest0.160.140.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.1243.3210.33
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax20.1243.3210.33
Tax5.1311.532.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.9931.797.83
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.9931.797.83
Equity Share Capital8.568.568.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.5036.839.14
Diluted EPS17.5036.839.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.5036.839.14
Diluted EPS17.5036.839.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Mangalam Organ #Mangalam Organics #Results
first published: Jul 21, 2021 04:33 pm

