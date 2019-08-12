Mangalam Organ Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 91.08 crore, up 3.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.08 crore in June 2019 up 3.84% from Rs. 87.71 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.06 crore in June 2019 up 24.72% from Rs. 12.07 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.13 crore in June 2019 up 18.55% from Rs. 16.98 crore in June 2018.

Mangalam Organ EPS has increased to Rs. 17.58 in June 2019 from Rs. 14.10 in June 2018.

Mangalam Organ shares closed at 298.65 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -32.84% returns over the last 6 months and 12.19% over the last 12 months.