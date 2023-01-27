 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mangalam Organ Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121.98 crore, up 3.8% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 11:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 121.98 crore in December 2022 up 3.8% from Rs. 117.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2022 down 80.63% from Rs. 15.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.32 crore in December 2022 down 58.25% from Rs. 24.72 crore in December 2021.

Mangalam Organics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 121.98 143.10 117.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 121.98 143.10 117.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 96.36 118.33 80.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.24 -- 1.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.18 16.32 -16.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.72 6.67 7.74
Depreciation 4.08 4.41 3.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.89 27.76 19.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.87 -30.38 20.76
Other Income 0.36 0.31 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.24 -30.07 20.84
Interest 2.89 3.40 0.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.35 -33.46 20.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.35 -33.46 20.11
Tax 0.40 -8.92 4.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.94 -24.54 15.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.94 -24.54 15.19
Equity Share Capital 8.56 8.56 8.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.44 -28.66 17.74
Diluted EPS 3.44 -28.66 17.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.44 -28.66 17.74
Diluted EPS 3.44 -28.66 17.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited