Mangalam Organ Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121.98 crore, up 3.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.98 crore in December 2022 up 3.8% from Rs. 117.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2022 down 80.63% from Rs. 15.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.32 crore in December 2022 down 58.25% from Rs. 24.72 crore in December 2021.