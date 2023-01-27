English
    Mangalam Organ Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121.98 crore, up 3.8% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 11:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 121.98 crore in December 2022 up 3.8% from Rs. 117.52 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2022 down 80.63% from Rs. 15.19 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.32 crore in December 2022 down 58.25% from Rs. 24.72 crore in December 2021.

    Mangalam Organics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations121.98143.10117.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations121.98143.10117.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials96.36118.3380.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.24--1.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.1816.32-16.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.726.677.74
    Depreciation4.084.413.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.8927.7619.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.87-30.3820.76
    Other Income0.360.310.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.24-30.0720.84
    Interest2.893.400.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.35-33.4620.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.35-33.4620.11
    Tax0.40-8.924.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.94-24.5415.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.94-24.5415.19
    Equity Share Capital8.568.568.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.44-28.6617.74
    Diluted EPS3.44-28.6617.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.44-28.6617.74
    Diluted EPS3.44-28.6617.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
