Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mangalam Organ Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 121.43 crore, up 54.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 121.43 crore in December 2018 up 54.97% from Rs. 78.36 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.27 crore in December 2018 up 588.12% from Rs. 3.82 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.56 crore in December 2018 up 521.48% from Rs. 7.17 crore in December 2017.

Mangalam Organ EPS has increased to Rs. 30.67 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.21 in December 2017.

Mangalam Organ shares closed at 474.90 on January 16, 2019 (BSE) and has given 142.48% returns over the last 6 months and 185.74% over the last 12 months.

Mangalam Organics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 121.43 109.09 78.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 121.43 109.09 78.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 53.51 69.47 44.47
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.21 1.20 0.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.95 1.07 12.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.52 4.57 3.49
Depreciation 1.40 1.42 1.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.84 12.69 10.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.90 18.66 5.18
Other Income 0.26 1.27 0.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.16 19.93 5.43
Interest 1.29 0.84 0.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.87 19.09 5.03
Exceptional Items -5.60 4.48 --
P/L Before Tax 36.27 23.57 5.03
Tax 10.00 5.00 1.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.27 18.57 3.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.27 18.57 3.82
Equity Share Capital 8.56 8.56 9.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.67 21.69 4.21
Diluted EPS 30.67 21.69 4.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.67 21.69 4.21
Diluted EPS 30.67 21.69 4.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jan 17, 2019 03:51 pm

tags #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Mangalam Organ #Mangalam Organics #Results

