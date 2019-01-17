Mangalam Organ Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 121.43 crore, up 54.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.43 crore in December 2018 up 54.97% from Rs. 78.36 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.27 crore in December 2018 up 588.12% from Rs. 3.82 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.56 crore in December 2018 up 521.48% from Rs. 7.17 crore in December 2017.

Mangalam Organ EPS has increased to Rs. 30.67 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.21 in December 2017.

Mangalam Organ shares closed at 474.90 on January 16, 2019 (BSE) and has given 142.48% returns over the last 6 months and 185.74% over the last 12 months.