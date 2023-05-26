Mangalam Organ Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 104.17 crore, down 16.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.17 crore in March 2023 down 16.21% from Rs. 124.32 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2023 down 56.39% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.36 crore in March 2023 up 15.5% from Rs. 8.97 crore in March 2022.

Mangalam Organ EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.47 in March 2022.

Mangalam Organ shares closed at 467.55 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.52% returns over the last 6 months and -28.23% over the last 12 months.