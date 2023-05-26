English
    Mangalam Organ Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 104.17 crore, down 16.21% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mangalam Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 104.17 crore in March 2023 down 16.21% from Rs. 124.32 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2023 down 56.39% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.36 crore in March 2023 up 15.5% from Rs. 8.97 crore in March 2022.

    Mangalam Organ EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.47 in March 2022.

    Mangalam Organ shares closed at 467.55 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.52% returns over the last 6 months and -28.23% over the last 12 months.

    Mangalam Organics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations104.17129.70124.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations104.17129.70124.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials71.6197.6053.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.690.241.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.39-17.5918.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.119.358.40
    Depreciation4.724.303.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.8031.6533.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.614.165.28
    Other Income0.020.640.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.644.805.60
    Interest3.243.832.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.400.972.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.400.972.70
    Tax1.820.481.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.570.491.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.570.491.32
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.570.491.32
    Equity Share Capital8.568.568.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.820.571.47
    Diluted EPS0.820.571.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.820.571.47
    Diluted EPS0.820.571.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

