Mangalam Organ Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.32 crore, up 29.44% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 06:59 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mangalam Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 124.32 crore in March 2022 up 29.44% from Rs. 96.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2022 down 96.01% from Rs. 33.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.97 crore in March 2022 down 81.54% from Rs. 48.58 crore in March 2021.

Mangalam Organ EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.47 in March 2022 from Rs. 38.29 in March 2021.

Mangalam Organ shares closed at 647.25 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.87% returns over the last 6 months

Mangalam Organics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 124.32 117.57 96.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 124.32 117.57 96.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 53.82 80.99 44.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.39 1.25 1.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 18.13 -16.78 -24.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.40 7.74 7.22
Depreciation 3.37 3.88 3.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.92 19.80 18.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.28 20.70 44.51
Other Income 0.32 0.08 0.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.60 20.77 44.71
Interest 2.91 0.73 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.70 20.04 44.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.70 20.04 44.58
Tax 1.38 4.92 11.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.32 15.12 33.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.32 15.12 33.04
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.32 15.12 33.04
Equity Share Capital 8.56 8.56 8.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.47 17.66 38.29
Diluted EPS 1.47 17.66 38.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.47 17.66 38.29
Diluted EPS 1.47 17.66 38.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 27, 2022 06:51 pm
