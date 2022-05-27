Mangalam Organ Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.32 crore, up 29.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.32 crore in March 2022 up 29.44% from Rs. 96.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2022 down 96.01% from Rs. 33.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.97 crore in March 2022 down 81.54% from Rs. 48.58 crore in March 2021.

Mangalam Organ EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.47 in March 2022 from Rs. 38.29 in March 2021.

Mangalam Organ shares closed at 647.25 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.87% returns over the last 6 months