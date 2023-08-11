Mangalam Organ Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 108.91 crore, up 4.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.91 crore in June 2023 up 4.33% from Rs. 104.38 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2023 up 104.44% from Rs. 6.89 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.27 crore in June 2023 up 1348.44% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2022.

Mangalam Organ EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.05 in June 2022.

Mangalam Organ shares closed at 433.35 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.66% returns over the last 6 months and -32.19% over the last 12 months.