    Mangalam Organ Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 108.91 crore, up 4.33% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mangalam Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 108.91 crore in June 2023 up 4.33% from Rs. 104.38 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2023 up 104.44% from Rs. 6.89 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.27 crore in June 2023 up 1348.44% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2022.

    Mangalam Organ EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.05 in June 2022.

    Mangalam Organ shares closed at 433.35 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.66% returns over the last 6 months and -32.19% over the last 12 months.

    Mangalam Organics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations108.91104.17104.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations108.91104.17104.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials69.7471.61122.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.135.690.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.85-13.39-57.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.978.118.76
    Depreciation4.444.723.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.0721.8030.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.415.61-3.50
    Other Income0.420.020.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.835.64-3.21
    Interest4.303.243.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.532.40-6.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.532.40-6.89
    Tax0.231.82--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.310.57-6.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.310.57-6.89
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.310.57-6.89
    Equity Share Capital8.568.568.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.82-8.05
    Diluted EPS0.360.82-8.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.82-8.05
    Diluted EPS0.360.82-8.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 04:22 pm

