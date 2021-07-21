Mangalam Organ Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 105.71 crore, up 117.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.71 crore in June 2021 up 117.1% from Rs. 48.69 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.99 crore in June 2021 up 91.52% from Rs. 7.83 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.66 crore in June 2021 up 82.56% from Rs. 12.96 crore in June 2020.

Mangalam Organ EPS has increased to Rs. 17.50 in June 2021 from Rs. 9.14 in June 2020.

Mangalam Organ shares closed at 789.25 on July 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 58.74% returns over the last 6 months and 85.42% over the last 12 months.