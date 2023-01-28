 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mangalam Organ Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 129.70 crore, up 10.32% Y-o-Y

Jan 28, 2023 / 12:05 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mangalam Organics are:Net Sales at Rs 129.70 crore in December 2022 up 10.32% from Rs. 117.57 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 96.75% from Rs. 15.12 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.10 crore in December 2022 down 63.08% from Rs. 24.65 crore in December 2021.
Mangalam Organ EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 17.66 in December 2021. Mangalam Organ shares closed at 480.15 on January 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.85% returns over the last 6 months and -56.38% over the last 12 months.
Mangalam Organics
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations129.70154.28117.57
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations129.70154.28117.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials97.60118.1080.99
Purchase of Traded Goods0.240.491.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.5915.66-16.78
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.358.477.74
Depreciation4.304.673.88
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses31.6533.4719.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.16-26.5820.70
Other Income0.640.030.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.80-26.5520.77
Interest3.833.680.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.97-30.2320.04
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.97-30.2320.04
Tax0.48-8.834.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.49-21.4015.12
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.49-21.4015.12
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.49-21.4015.12
Equity Share Capital8.568.568.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.57-24.9917.66
Diluted EPS0.57-24.9917.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.57-24.9917.66
Diluted EPS0.57-24.9917.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

