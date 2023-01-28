Mangalam Organ Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 129.70 crore, up 10.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mangalam Organics are:Net Sales at Rs 129.70 crore in December 2022 up 10.32% from Rs. 117.57 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 96.75% from Rs. 15.12 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.10 crore in December 2022 down 63.08% from Rs. 24.65 crore in December 2021.
Mangalam Organ EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 17.66 in December 2021.
|Mangalam Organ shares closed at 480.15 on January 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.85% returns over the last 6 months and -56.38% over the last 12 months.
|Mangalam Organics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|129.70
|154.28
|117.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|129.70
|154.28
|117.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|97.60
|118.10
|80.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.24
|0.49
|1.25
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-17.59
|15.66
|-16.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.35
|8.47
|7.74
|Depreciation
|4.30
|4.67
|3.88
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.65
|33.47
|19.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.16
|-26.58
|20.70
|Other Income
|0.64
|0.03
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.80
|-26.55
|20.77
|Interest
|3.83
|3.68
|0.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.97
|-30.23
|20.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.97
|-30.23
|20.04
|Tax
|0.48
|-8.83
|4.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.49
|-21.40
|15.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.49
|-21.40
|15.12
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.49
|-21.40
|15.12
|Equity Share Capital
|8.56
|8.56
|8.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.57
|-24.99
|17.66
|Diluted EPS
|0.57
|-24.99
|17.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.57
|-24.99
|17.66
|Diluted EPS
|0.57
|-24.99
|17.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited