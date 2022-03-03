Mangalam Organ Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 117.57 crore, up 9.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.57 crore in December 2021 up 9.25% from Rs. 107.62 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.12 crore in December 2021 down 49.05% from Rs. 29.68 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.65 crore in December 2021 down 44.21% from Rs. 44.18 crore in December 2020.

Mangalam Organ EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.66 in December 2021 from Rs. 34.65 in December 2020.

Mangalam Organ shares closed at 868.20 on March 02, 2022 (NSE)