Mangalam Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 5.92% Y-o-Y

Oct 14, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Industrial Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in September 2022 up 5.92% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2022 down 524.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2022 down 382.35% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

Mangalam Ind shares closed at 4.87 on October 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given -31.50% returns over the last 6 months and 0.62% over the last 12 months.

Mangalam Industrial Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.31 0.27 0.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.31 0.27 0.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.03 0.03
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.59 -0.14 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.15 0.06 0.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.48 0.32 0.17
Other Income 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.48 0.32 0.17
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.48 0.32 0.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.48 0.32 0.17
Tax -- 0.09 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.48 0.23 0.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.48 0.23 0.11
Equity Share Capital 96.16 96.16 96.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.00 0.00
Diluted EPS -- -- --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.00 0.00
Diluted EPS -- -- --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

