Mangalam Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 5.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in September 2022 up 5.92% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2022 down 524.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2022 down 382.35% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

Mangalam Ind shares closed at 4.87 on October 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given -31.50% returns over the last 6 months and 0.62% over the last 12 months.