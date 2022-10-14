Mangalam Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 5.92% Y-o-Y
October 14, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Industrial Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in September 2022 up 5.92% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2022 down 524.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2022 down 382.35% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.
Mangalam Ind shares closed at 4.87 on October 13, 2022 (BSE) and has given -31.50% returns over the last 6 months and 0.62% over the last 12 months.
|Mangalam Industrial Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.31
|0.27
|0.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.31
|0.27
|0.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.59
|-0.14
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.15
|0.06
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.48
|0.32
|0.17
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.48
|0.32
|0.17
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.48
|0.32
|0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.48
|0.32
|0.17
|Tax
|--
|0.09
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.48
|0.23
|0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.48
|0.23
|0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|96.16
|96.16
|96.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited