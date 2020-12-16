Mangalam Ind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore, up 9.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.65 crore in September 2020 up 9.49% from Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2020 up 57.73% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2020 up 57.83% from Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2019.

Mangalam Ind shares closed at 0.72 on December 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given 188.00% returns over the last 6 months and 140.00% over the last 12 months.