Mangalam Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, up 107.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Industrial Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in March 2023 up 107.61% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.90 crore in March 2023 down 783.36% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.86 crore in March 2023 down 24200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.
Mangalam Ind shares closed at 3.04 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -41.98% returns over the last 6 months and -37.96% over the last 12 months.
|Mangalam Industrial Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.37
|0.38
|0.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.37
|0.38
|0.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.05
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|1.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|4.84
|-0.04
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.24
|0.23
|0.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.87
|0.14
|-1.40
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.87
|0.14
|-1.40
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.87
|0.14
|-1.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|3.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.87
|0.14
|1.60
|Tax
|0.03
|--
|0.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.90
|0.14
|0.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.90
|0.14
|0.72
|Equity Share Capital
|96.16
|96.16
|96.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.00
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.00
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited