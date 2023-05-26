Mangalam Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, up 107.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in March 2023 up 107.61% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.90 crore in March 2023 down 783.36% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.86 crore in March 2023 down 24200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Mangalam Ind shares closed at 3.04 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -41.98% returns over the last 6 months and -37.96% over the last 12 months.