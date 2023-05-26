English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mangalam Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, up 107.61% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 04:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Industrial Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in March 2023 up 107.61% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.90 crore in March 2023 down 783.36% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.86 crore in March 2023 down 24200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    Mangalam Ind shares closed at 3.04 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -41.98% returns over the last 6 months and -37.96% over the last 12 months.

    Mangalam Industrial Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.370.380.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.370.380.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.150.050.02
    Depreciation0.010.011.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies4.84-0.04--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.240.230.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.870.14-1.40
    Other Income0.000.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.870.14-1.40
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.870.14-1.40
    Exceptional Items----3.00
    P/L Before Tax-4.870.141.60
    Tax0.03--0.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.900.140.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.900.140.72
    Equity Share Capital96.1696.1696.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.000.01
    Diluted EPS-0.05----
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.000.01
    Diluted EPS-0.05----
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Mangalam Ind #Mangalam Industrial Finance #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 04:10 pm