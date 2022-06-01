Mangalam Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 26.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in March 2022 down 26.75% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022 up 2265.56% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 110% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

Mangalam Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2021.

Mangalam Ind shares closed at 5.16 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 37.97% returns over the last 6 months and 637.14% over the last 12 months.