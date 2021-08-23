Mangalam Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, down 42.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in June 2021 down 42.85% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021 down 42.09% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021 down 42.62% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2020.

Mangalam Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2020.

Mangalam Ind shares closed at 2.78 on August 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 363.33% returns over the last 6 months and 796.77% over the last 12 months.