Mangalam Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 38.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in December 2021 down 38.23% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021 down 65.26% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021 down 52.27% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2020.

Mangalam Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.

Mangalam Ind shares closed at 7.20 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 170.68% returns over the last 6 months and 1,100.00% over the last 12 months.