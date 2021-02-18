Mangalam Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, down 5.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in December 2020 down 5.9% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2020 down 11.31% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2020 down 12% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2019.

Mangalam Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

Mangalam Ind shares closed at 0.57 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 90.00% returns over the last 6 months and 137.50% over the last 12 months.