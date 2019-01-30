Mangalam Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.89 crore, up 136.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Industrial Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.89 crore in December 2018 up 136.79% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2018 down 224.75% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2018 down 225% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2017.
Mangalam Ind shares closed at 0.54 on January 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -47.06% returns over the last 6 months and -67.27% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mangalam Industrial Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.89
|0.57
|0.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.89
|0.57
|0.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.85
|--
|4.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-4.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.00
|0.53
|0.76
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.95
|0.54
|0.76
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.95
|0.54
|0.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.95
|0.54
|0.76
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.95
|0.54
|0.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.95
|0.54
|0.76
|Equity Share Capital
|96.16
|96.16
|96.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|70.65
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|73.46
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|25.52
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|26.54
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited