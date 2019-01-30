Mangalam Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.89 crore, up 136.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.89 crore in December 2018 up 136.79% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2018 down 224.75% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2018 down 225% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2017.

Mangalam Ind shares closed at 0.54 on January 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -47.06% returns over the last 6 months and -67.27% over the last 12 months.