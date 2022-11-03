Mangalam Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 166.83 crore, up 8.95% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 166.83 238.13 153.13 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 166.83 238.13 153.13 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 26.52 142.89 109.37 Purchase of Traded Goods 126.71 72.03 47.06 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.44 14.86 -10.48 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.61 1.60 2.08 Depreciation 0.73 0.72 0.85 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 5.63 12.98 5.90 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.81 -6.94 -1.64 Other Income 10.59 5.65 2.21 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.78 -1.29 0.57 Interest 2.90 2.44 2.19 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.89 -3.73 -1.62 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 3.89 -3.73 -1.62 Tax 1.01 -0.94 -0.43 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.88 -2.80 -1.19 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.88 -2.80 -1.19 Equity Share Capital 26.02 26.02 25.09 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.22 -1.07 -0.48 Diluted EPS 0.21 -0.99 -0.48 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.22 -1.07 -0.48 Diluted EPS 0.21 -0.99 -0.48 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited