Mangalam Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 166.83 crore, up 8.95% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Global Enterprise are:Net Sales at Rs 166.83 crore in September 2022 up 8.95% from Rs. 153.13 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.88 crore in September 2022 up 340.83% from Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.51 crore in September 2022 up 428.87% from Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2021.
Mangalam Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in September 2021. Mangalam Global shares closed at 33.00 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.04% returns over the last 6 months and 78.96% over the last 12 months.
Mangalam Global Enterprise
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations166.83238.13153.13
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations166.83238.13153.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials26.52142.89109.37
Purchase of Traded Goods126.7172.0347.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.4414.86-10.48
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.611.602.08
Depreciation0.730.720.85
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.6312.985.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.81-6.94-1.64
Other Income10.595.652.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.78-1.290.57
Interest2.902.442.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.89-3.73-1.62
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.89-3.73-1.62
Tax1.01-0.94-0.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.88-2.80-1.19
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.88-2.80-1.19
Equity Share Capital26.0226.0225.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.22-1.07-0.48
Diluted EPS0.21-0.99-0.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.22-1.07-0.48
Diluted EPS0.21-0.99-0.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 03:22 pm
