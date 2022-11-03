Mangalam Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 166.83 crore, up 8.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 166.83 crore in September 2022 up 8.95% from Rs. 153.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.88 crore in September 2022 up 340.83% from Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.51 crore in September 2022 up 428.87% from Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2021.

Mangalam Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in September 2021.