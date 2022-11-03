Mangalam Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 166.83 crore, up 8.95% Y-o-Y
November 03, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Global Enterprise are:
Net Sales at Rs 166.83 crore in September 2022 up 8.95% from Rs. 153.13 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.88 crore in September 2022 up 340.83% from Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.51 crore in September 2022 up 428.87% from Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2021.
Mangalam Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in September 2021.
|Mangalam Global shares closed at 33.00 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.04% returns over the last 6 months and 78.96% over the last 12 months.
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|166.83
|238.13
|153.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|166.83
|238.13
|153.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.52
|142.89
|109.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|126.71
|72.03
|47.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.44
|14.86
|-10.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.61
|1.60
|2.08
|Depreciation
|0.73
|0.72
|0.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.63
|12.98
|5.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.81
|-6.94
|-1.64
|Other Income
|10.59
|5.65
|2.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.78
|-1.29
|0.57
|Interest
|2.90
|2.44
|2.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.89
|-3.73
|-1.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.89
|-3.73
|-1.62
|Tax
|1.01
|-0.94
|-0.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.88
|-2.80
|-1.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.88
|-2.80
|-1.19
|Equity Share Capital
|26.02
|26.02
|25.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.22
|-1.07
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|0.21
|-0.99
|-0.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.22
|-1.07
|-0.48
|Diluted EPS
|0.21
|-0.99
|-0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited