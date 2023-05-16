English
    Mangalam Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 277.81 crore, down 51.31% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Global Enterprise are:

    Net Sales at Rs 277.81 crore in March 2023 down 51.31% from Rs. 570.61 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.02 crore in March 2023 up 111.11% from Rs. 3.80 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.01 crore in March 2023 up 68.59% from Rs. 8.31 crore in March 2022.

    Mangalam Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.54 in March 2022.

    Mangalam Global Enterprise
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations277.81530.07570.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations277.81530.07570.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials146.83219.32236.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods102.30281.50274.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.364.0437.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.721.971.39
    Depreciation0.860.720.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.7115.3414.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.757.195.61
    Other Income1.391.201.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.158.397.54
    Interest3.503.242.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.655.155.06
    Exceptional Items----0.00
    P/L Before Tax9.655.155.06
    Tax1.631.351.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.023.803.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.023.803.80
    Equity Share Capital27.7127.7126.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.580.281.54
    Diluted EPS0.560.271.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.580.281.54
    Diluted EPS0.560.271.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

