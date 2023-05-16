Mangalam Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 277.81 crore, down 51.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 277.81 crore in March 2023 down 51.31% from Rs. 570.61 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.02 crore in March 2023 up 111.11% from Rs. 3.80 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.01 crore in March 2023 up 68.59% from Rs. 8.31 crore in March 2022.

Mangalam Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.54 in March 2022.