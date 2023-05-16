Mangalam Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 277.81 crore, down 51.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Global Enterprise are:
Net Sales at Rs 277.81 crore in March 2023 down 51.31% from Rs. 570.61 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.02 crore in March 2023 up 111.11% from Rs. 3.80 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.01 crore in March 2023 up 68.59% from Rs. 8.31 crore in March 2022.
Mangalam Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.54 in March 2022.
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|277.81
|530.07
|570.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|277.81
|530.07
|570.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|146.83
|219.32
|236.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|102.30
|281.50
|274.48
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.36
|4.04
|37.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.72
|1.97
|1.39
|Depreciation
|0.86
|0.72
|0.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.71
|15.34
|14.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.75
|7.19
|5.61
|Other Income
|1.39
|1.20
|1.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.15
|8.39
|7.54
|Interest
|3.50
|3.24
|2.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.65
|5.15
|5.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|9.65
|5.15
|5.06
|Tax
|1.63
|1.35
|1.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.02
|3.80
|3.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.02
|3.80
|3.80
|Equity Share Capital
|27.71
|27.71
|26.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.58
|0.28
|1.54
|Diluted EPS
|0.56
|0.27
|1.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.58
|0.28
|1.54
|Diluted EPS
|0.56
|0.27
|1.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited