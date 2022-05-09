 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mangalam Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 570.61 crore, up 152.67% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Global Enterprise are:

Net Sales at Rs 570.61 crore in March 2022 up 152.67% from Rs. 225.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.80 crore in March 2022 up 207.96% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.31 crore in March 2022 up 123.39% from Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2021.

Mangalam Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2021.

Mangalam Global shares closed at 219.20 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 115.01% returns over the last 6 months and 367.38% over the last 12 months.

Mangalam Global Enterprise
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 570.61 221.56 225.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 570.61 221.56 225.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 236.88 214.09 106.25
Purchase of Traded Goods 274.48 35.27 107.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 37.02 -40.90 4.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.39 1.41 1.32
Depreciation 0.77 0.90 0.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.47 8.53 5.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.61 2.27 0.74
Other Income 1.93 2.10 2.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.54 4.37 3.37
Interest 2.48 2.42 1.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.06 1.95 1.75
Exceptional Items 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.06 1.95 1.75
Tax 1.26 0.49 0.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.80 1.46 1.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.80 1.46 1.23
Equity Share Capital 26.02 25.09 25.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.54 0.58 0.51
Diluted EPS 1.46 0.55 0.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.54 0.58 0.51
Diluted EPS 1.46 0.55 0.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 9, 2022 08:33 am
