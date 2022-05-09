Mangalam Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 570.61 crore, up 152.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 570.61 crore in March 2022 up 152.67% from Rs. 225.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.80 crore in March 2022 up 207.96% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.31 crore in March 2022 up 123.39% from Rs. 3.72 crore in March 2021.

Mangalam Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in March 2021.

Mangalam Global shares closed at 219.20 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 115.01% returns over the last 6 months and 367.38% over the last 12 months.