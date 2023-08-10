English
    Mangalam Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 285.21 crore, up 19.77% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Global Enterprise are:

    Net Sales at Rs 285.21 crore in June 2023 up 19.77% from Rs. 238.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.05 crore in June 2023 up 244.98% from Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.26 crore in June 2023 up 2075.44% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022.

    Mangalam Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.07 in June 2022.

    Mangalam Global shares closed at 17.80 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -42.77% returns over the last 6 months and -54.89% over the last 12 months.

    Mangalam Global Enterprise
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations285.21277.81238.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations285.21277.81238.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials219.00146.83142.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods49.27102.3072.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.80-0.3614.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.001.721.60
    Depreciation0.930.860.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.9914.7112.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.8211.75-6.94
    Other Income2.501.395.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.3313.15-1.29
    Interest6.413.502.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.919.65-3.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.919.65-3.73
    Tax-0.141.63-0.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.058.02-2.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.058.02-2.80
    Equity Share Capital28.8427.7126.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.280.58-1.07
    Diluted EPS0.280.56-0.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.280.58-1.07
    Diluted EPS0.280.56-0.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 05:44 pm

