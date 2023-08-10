Mangalam Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 285.21 crore, up 19.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 285.21 crore in June 2023 up 19.77% from Rs. 238.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.05 crore in June 2023 up 244.98% from Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.26 crore in June 2023 up 2075.44% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022.

Mangalam Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.07 in June 2022.

Mangalam Global shares closed at 17.80 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -42.77% returns over the last 6 months and -54.89% over the last 12 months.