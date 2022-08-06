 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mangalam Global Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 238.13 crore, down 2.19% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Global Enterprise are:

Net Sales at Rs 238.13 crore in June 2022 down 2.19% from Rs. 243.46 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2022 down 1726.93% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022 down 122.01% from Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2021.

Mangalam Global shares closed at 180.10 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.48% returns over the last 6 months and 237.58% over the last 12 months.

Mangalam Global Enterprise
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 238.13 570.61 243.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 238.13 570.61 243.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 142.89 236.88 151.71
Purchase of Traded Goods 72.03 274.48 94.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 14.86 37.02 -11.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.60 1.39 1.69
Depreciation 0.72 0.77 0.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.98 14.47 6.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.94 5.61 0.06
Other Income 5.65 1.93 1.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.29 7.54 2.00
Interest 2.44 2.48 2.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.73 5.06 -0.18
Exceptional Items -- 0.00 --
P/L Before Tax -3.73 5.06 -0.18
Tax -0.94 1.26 -0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.80 3.80 -0.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.80 3.80 -0.15
Equity Share Capital 26.02 26.02 25.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.07 1.54 -0.06
Diluted EPS -0.99 1.46 -0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.07 1.54 -0.06
Diluted EPS -0.99 1.46 -0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
