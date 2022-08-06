Mangalam Global Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 238.13 crore, down 2.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 238.13 crore in June 2022 down 2.19% from Rs. 243.46 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2022 down 1726.93% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022 down 122.01% from Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2021.

Mangalam Global shares closed at 180.10 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.48% returns over the last 6 months and 237.58% over the last 12 months.