Mangalam Global Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 238.13 crore, down 2.19% Y-o-Y
August 06, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Global Enterprise are:
Net Sales at Rs 238.13 crore in June 2022 down 2.19% from Rs. 243.46 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.80 crore in June 2022 down 1726.93% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022 down 122.01% from Rs. 2.59 crore in June 2021.
Mangalam Global shares closed at 180.10 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.48% returns over the last 6 months and 237.58% over the last 12 months.
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|238.13
|570.61
|243.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|238.13
|570.61
|243.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|142.89
|236.88
|151.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|72.03
|274.48
|94.41
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|14.86
|37.02
|-11.72
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.60
|1.39
|1.69
|Depreciation
|0.72
|0.77
|0.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.98
|14.47
|6.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.94
|5.61
|0.06
|Other Income
|5.65
|1.93
|1.94
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.29
|7.54
|2.00
|Interest
|2.44
|2.48
|2.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.73
|5.06
|-0.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.73
|5.06
|-0.18
|Tax
|-0.94
|1.26
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.80
|3.80
|-0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.80
|3.80
|-0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|26.02
|26.02
|25.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|1.54
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.99
|1.46
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|1.54
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.99
|1.46
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited