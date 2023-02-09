Mangalam Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 530.07 crore, up 139.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 530.07 crore in December 2022 up 139.25% from Rs. 221.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.80 crore in December 2022 up 159.9% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.11 crore in December 2022 up 72.87% from Rs. 5.27 crore in December 2021.