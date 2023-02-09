Mangalam Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 530.07 crore, up 139.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 530.07 crore in December 2022 up 139.25% from Rs. 221.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.80 crore in December 2022 up 159.9% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.11 crore in December 2022 up 72.87% from Rs. 5.27 crore in December 2021.

Mangalam Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in December 2021.

Read More

Mangalam Global shares closed at 30.35 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.65% returns over the last 6 months and 0.23% over the last 12 months.