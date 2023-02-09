English
    Mangalam Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 530.07 crore, up 139.25% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Global Enterprise are:

    Net Sales at Rs 530.07 crore in December 2022 up 139.25% from Rs. 221.56 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.80 crore in December 2022 up 159.9% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.11 crore in December 2022 up 72.87% from Rs. 5.27 crore in December 2021.

    Mangalam Global Enterprise
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations530.07166.83221.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations530.07166.83221.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials219.3226.52214.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods281.50126.7135.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.049.44-40.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.971.611.41
    Depreciation0.720.730.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.345.638.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.19-3.812.27
    Other Income1.2010.592.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.396.784.37
    Interest3.242.902.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.153.891.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.153.891.95
    Tax1.351.010.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.802.881.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.802.881.46
    Equity Share Capital27.7126.0225.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.280.220.58
    Diluted EPS0.270.210.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.280.220.58
    Diluted EPS0.270.210.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited