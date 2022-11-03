Mangalam Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 221.17 crore, up 29.76% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 221.17 284.66 170.45 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 221.17 284.66 170.45 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 50.74 142.89 98.87 Purchase of Traded Goods 146.13 116.76 74.89 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 18.60 14.86 -10.68 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.73 1.69 2.19 Depreciation 0.74 0.72 1.04 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 5.00 14.50 5.87 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.78 -6.76 -1.75 Other Income 10.47 5.56 1.92 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.69 -1.20 0.17 Interest 3.25 2.65 2.50 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.43 -3.85 -2.34 Exceptional Items -- -0.51 -- P/L Before Tax 5.43 -4.37 -2.34 Tax 1.01 -0.94 -0.57 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.42 -3.43 -1.76 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.42 -3.43 -1.76 Minority Interest -- -- 0.21 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.42 -3.43 -1.55 Equity Share Capital 26.02 26.02 25.09 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.34 -1.32 -0.70 Diluted EPS 0.31 -1.21 -0.70 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.34 -1.32 -0.70 Diluted EPS 0.31 -1.21 -0.70 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited