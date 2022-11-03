Mangalam Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 221.17 crore, up 29.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 221.17 crore in September 2022 up 29.76% from Rs. 170.45 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.42 crore in September 2022 up 384.9% from Rs. 1.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.43 crore in September 2022 up 679.34% from Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2021.

Mangalam Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in September 2021.