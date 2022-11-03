Mangalam Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 221.17 crore, up 29.76% Y-o-Y
November 03, 2022 / 03:32 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mangalam Global Enterprise are:
Net Sales at Rs 221.17 crore in September 2022 up 29.76% from Rs. 170.45 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.42 crore in September 2022 up 384.9% from Rs. 1.55 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.43 crore in September 2022 up 679.34% from Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2021.
Mangalam Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in September 2021.
|Mangalam Global shares closed at 33.00 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.04% returns over the last 6 months and 78.96% over the last 12 months.
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|221.17
|284.66
|170.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|221.17
|284.66
|170.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|50.74
|142.89
|98.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|146.13
|116.76
|74.89
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|18.60
|14.86
|-10.68
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.73
|1.69
|2.19
|Depreciation
|0.74
|0.72
|1.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.00
|14.50
|5.87
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.78
|-6.76
|-1.75
|Other Income
|10.47
|5.56
|1.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.69
|-1.20
|0.17
|Interest
|3.25
|2.65
|2.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.43
|-3.85
|-2.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.51
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.43
|-4.37
|-2.34
|Tax
|1.01
|-0.94
|-0.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.42
|-3.43
|-1.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.42
|-3.43
|-1.76
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.21
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4.42
|-3.43
|-1.55
|Equity Share Capital
|26.02
|26.02
|25.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.34
|-1.32
|-0.70
|Diluted EPS
|0.31
|-1.21
|-0.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.34
|-1.32
|-0.70
|Diluted EPS
|0.31
|-1.21
|-0.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited