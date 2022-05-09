 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mangalam Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 594.14 crore, up 122% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mangalam Global Enterprise are:

Net Sales at Rs 594.14 crore in March 2022 up 122% from Rs. 267.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2022 up 194.24% from Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.13 crore in March 2022 up 52.35% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2021.

Mangalam Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.62 in March 2021.

Mangalam Global shares closed at 208.35 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 104.36% returns over the last 6 months and 344.24% over the last 12 months.

Mangalam Global Enterprise
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 594.14 256.17 267.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 594.14 256.17 267.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 236.88 210.06 104.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 296.99 73.35 141.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 36.93 -40.90 11.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.53 1.54 1.44
Depreciation 0.84 1.09 0.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.68 8.39 6.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.30 2.64 1.86
Other Income 0.99 1.50 2.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.29 4.13 4.13
Interest 2.67 2.77 2.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.62 1.36 2.02
Exceptional Items 2.70 -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.32 1.36 2.02
Tax 1.34 0.30 0.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.98 1.06 1.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.98 1.06 1.59
Minority Interest 0.00 0.26 0.10
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.98 1.32 1.69
Equity Share Capital 26.02 25.09 25.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.98 0.42 0.62
Diluted EPS 1.88 0.40 0.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.98 0.42 0.62
Diluted EPS 1.88 0.40 0.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
