Mangalam Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 594.14 crore, up 122% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 594.14 crore in March 2022 up 122% from Rs. 267.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2022 up 194.24% from Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.13 crore in March 2022 up 52.35% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2021.

Mangalam Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.62 in March 2021.

Mangalam Global shares closed at 208.35 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 104.36% returns over the last 6 months and 344.24% over the last 12 months.