    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mangalam Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 594.14 crore, up 122% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mangalam Global Enterprise are:

    Net Sales at Rs 594.14 crore in March 2022 up 122% from Rs. 267.63 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2022 up 194.24% from Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.13 crore in March 2022 up 52.35% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2021.

    Mangalam Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.62 in March 2021.

    Mangalam Global shares closed at 208.35 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 104.36% returns over the last 6 months and 344.24% over the last 12 months.

    Mangalam Global Enterprise
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations594.14256.17267.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations594.14256.17267.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials236.88210.06104.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods296.9973.35141.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks36.93-40.9011.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.531.541.44
    Depreciation0.841.090.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.688.396.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.302.641.86
    Other Income0.991.502.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.294.134.13
    Interest2.672.772.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.621.362.02
    Exceptional Items2.70----
    P/L Before Tax6.321.362.02
    Tax1.340.300.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.981.061.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.981.061.59
    Minority Interest0.000.260.10
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.981.321.69
    Equity Share Capital26.0225.0925.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.980.420.62
    Diluted EPS1.880.400.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.980.420.62
    Diluted EPS1.880.400.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    first published: May 9, 2022 09:00 am
