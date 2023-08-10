Mangalam Global Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 323.96 crore, up 13.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 323.96 crore in June 2023 up 13.81% from Rs. 284.66 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.59 crore in June 2023 up 233.72% from Rs. 3.43 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.96 crore in June 2023 up 2591.67% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022.

Mangalam Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.32 in June 2022.