    Mangalam Global Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 323.96 crore, up 13.81% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 07:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mangalam Global Enterprise are:

    Net Sales at Rs 323.96 crore in June 2023 up 13.81% from Rs. 284.66 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.59 crore in June 2023 up 233.72% from Rs. 3.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.96 crore in June 2023 up 2591.67% from Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022.

    Mangalam Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.32 in June 2022.

    Mangalam Global Enterprise
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations323.96333.13284.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations323.96333.13284.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials219.33146.83142.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods87.10156.62116.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.80-0.3614.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.141.891.69
    Depreciation0.970.900.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.6514.8514.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.5612.40-6.76
    Other Income2.431.335.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.9913.73-1.20
    Interest6.554.032.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.459.70-3.85
    Exceptional Items---0.04-0.51
    P/L Before Tax4.459.66-4.37
    Tax-0.141.95-0.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.597.71-3.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.597.71-3.43
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.597.71-3.43
    Equity Share Capital28.8427.7126.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.320.59-1.32
    Diluted EPS0.320.55-1.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.320.59-1.32
    Diluted EPS0.320.55-1.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 10, 2023 07:00 pm

