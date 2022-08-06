 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mangalam Global Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 284.66 crore, up 10.97% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mangalam Global Enterprise are:

Net Sales at Rs 284.66 crore in June 2022 up 10.97% from Rs. 256.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.43 crore in June 2022 down 660.42% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022 down 118.97% from Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2021.

Mangalam Global shares closed at 180.10 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.48% returns over the last 6 months and 237.58% over the last 12 months.

Mangalam Global Enterprise
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 284.66 594.14 256.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 284.66 594.14 256.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 142.89 236.88 138.55
Purchase of Traded Goods 116.76 296.99 120.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 14.86 36.93 -11.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.69 1.53 1.80
Depreciation 0.72 0.84 0.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.50 15.68 6.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.76 5.30 0.21
Other Income 5.56 0.99 1.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.20 6.29 1.75
Interest 2.65 2.67 2.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.85 3.62 -0.85
Exceptional Items -0.51 2.70 --
P/L Before Tax -4.37 6.32 -0.85
Tax -0.94 1.34 -0.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.43 4.98 -0.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.43 4.98 -0.66
Minority Interest -- 0.00 0.21
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.43 4.98 -0.45
Equity Share Capital 26.02 26.02 25.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.32 1.98 -0.26
Diluted EPS -1.21 1.88 -0.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.32 1.98 -0.26
Diluted EPS -1.21 1.88 -0.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 6, 2022
