Mangalam Global Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 284.66 crore, up 10.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mangalam Global Enterprise are:
Net Sales at Rs 284.66 crore in June 2022 up 10.97% from Rs. 256.52 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.43 crore in June 2022 down 660.42% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022 down 118.97% from Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2021.
Mangalam Global shares closed at 180.10 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.48% returns over the last 6 months and 237.58% over the last 12 months.
|
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|284.66
|594.14
|256.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|284.66
|594.14
|256.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|142.89
|236.88
|138.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|116.76
|296.99
|120.30
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|14.86
|36.93
|-11.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.69
|1.53
|1.80
|Depreciation
|0.72
|0.84
|0.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.50
|15.68
|6.50
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.76
|5.30
|0.21
|Other Income
|5.56
|0.99
|1.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.20
|6.29
|1.75
|Interest
|2.65
|2.67
|2.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.85
|3.62
|-0.85
|Exceptional Items
|-0.51
|2.70
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.37
|6.32
|-0.85
|Tax
|-0.94
|1.34
|-0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.43
|4.98
|-0.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.43
|4.98
|-0.66
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.00
|0.21
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.43
|4.98
|-0.45
|Equity Share Capital
|26.02
|26.02
|25.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.32
|1.98
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-1.21
|1.88
|-0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.32
|1.98
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-1.21
|1.88
|-0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited