Mangalam Global Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 284.66 crore, up 10.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 284.66 crore in June 2022 up 10.97% from Rs. 256.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.43 crore in June 2022 down 660.42% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022 down 118.97% from Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2021.

Mangalam Global shares closed at 180.10 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.48% returns over the last 6 months and 237.58% over the last 12 months.