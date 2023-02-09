Mangalam Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 573.23 crore, up 123.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mangalam Global Enterprise are:Net Sales at Rs 573.23 crore in December 2022 up 123.77% from Rs. 256.17 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.51 crore in December 2022 up 240.51% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.89 crore in December 2022 up 89.46% from Rs. 5.22 crore in December 2021.
Mangalam Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in December 2021.
|Mangalam Global shares closed at 30.35 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.65% returns over the last 6 months and 0.23% over the last 12 months.
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|573.23
|221.17
|256.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|573.23
|221.17
|256.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|425.31
|50.74
|210.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|144.09
|146.13
|73.35
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-22.28
|18.60
|-40.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.08
|1.73
|1.54
|Depreciation
|0.76
|0.74
|1.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.28
|5.00
|8.39
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.99
|-1.78
|2.64
|Other Income
|1.14
|10.47
|1.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.13
|8.69
|4.13
|Interest
|3.79
|3.25
|2.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.34
|5.43
|1.36
|Exceptional Items
|0.51
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.85
|5.43
|1.36
|Tax
|1.35
|1.01
|0.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.51
|4.42
|1.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.51
|4.42
|1.06
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.26
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4.51
|4.42
|1.32
|Equity Share Capital
|27.71
|26.02
|25.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.33
|0.34
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|0.32
|0.31
|0.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.33
|0.34
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|0.32
|0.31
|0.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited