Mangalam Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 573.23 crore, up 123.77% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 12:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mangalam Global Enterprise are:Net Sales at Rs 573.23 crore in December 2022 up 123.77% from Rs. 256.17 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.51 crore in December 2022 up 240.51% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.89 crore in December 2022 up 89.46% from Rs. 5.22 crore in December 2021.
Mangalam Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in December 2021. Mangalam Global shares closed at 30.35 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.65% returns over the last 6 months and 0.23% over the last 12 months.
Mangalam Global Enterprise
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations573.23221.17256.17
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations573.23221.17256.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials425.3150.74210.06
Purchase of Traded Goods144.09146.1373.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.2818.60-40.90
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.081.731.54
Depreciation0.760.741.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses15.285.008.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.99-1.782.64
Other Income1.1410.471.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.138.694.13
Interest3.793.252.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.345.431.36
Exceptional Items0.51----
P/L Before Tax5.855.431.36
Tax1.351.010.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.514.421.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.514.421.06
Minority Interest----0.26
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.514.421.32
Equity Share Capital27.7126.0225.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.330.340.42
Diluted EPS0.320.310.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.330.340.42
Diluted EPS0.320.310.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

