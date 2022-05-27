Mangalam Drugs Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.96 crore, up 33.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.96 crore in March 2022 up 33.23% from Rs. 90.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.69 crore in March 2022 up 210.63% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.20 crore in March 2022 down 11.92% from Rs. 11.58 crore in March 2021.

Mangalam Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 4.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.36 in March 2021.

Mangalam Drugs shares closed at 111.65 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)