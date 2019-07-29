Mangalam Drugs Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 65.04 crore, up 10.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Drugs & Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 65.04 crore in June 2019 up 10.23% from Rs. 59.01 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2019 up 10.62% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.49 crore in June 2019 up 12.27% from Rs. 4.89 crore in June 2018.

Mangalam Drugs EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2018.

Mangalam Drugs shares closed at 32.35 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -49.45% returns over the last 6 months and -60.91% over the last 12 months.