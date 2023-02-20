Mangalam Drugs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.33 crore, down 32.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.33 crore in December 2022 down 32.51% from Rs. 93.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 down 89.42% from Rs. 4.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.60 crore in December 2022 down 53.88% from Rs. 14.31 crore in December 2021.