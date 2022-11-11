 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mangalam Cement Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 399.24 crore, up 6.26% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 399.24 crore in September 2022 up 6.26% from Rs. 375.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.12 crore in September 2022 down 345.04% from Rs. 11.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.23 crore in September 2022 down 64.69% from Rs. 45.96 crore in September 2021.

Mangalam Cement shares closed at 349.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.05% returns over the last 6 months and -23.51% over the last 12 months.

Mangalam Cement
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 399.24 513.81 375.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 399.24 513.81 375.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 77.50 73.46 60.24
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -17.47 34.59 40.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.81 30.07 28.10
Depreciation 17.34 17.05 15.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 307.28 301.42 209.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.21 57.23 22.09
Other Income 9.10 4.36 8.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.11 61.59 30.31
Interest 18.68 17.60 16.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -19.79 43.98 13.40
Exceptional Items -19.45 -- --
P/L Before Tax -39.24 43.98 13.40
Tax -12.13 15.88 2.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -27.12 28.10 11.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -27.12 28.10 11.07
Equity Share Capital 27.50 27.50 27.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.86 10.22 4.03
Diluted EPS -9.86 10.22 4.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.86 10.22 4.03
Diluted EPS -9.86 10.22 4.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

