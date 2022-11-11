English
    Mangalam Cement Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 399.24 crore, up 6.26% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 399.24 crore in September 2022 up 6.26% from Rs. 375.74 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.12 crore in September 2022 down 345.04% from Rs. 11.07 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.23 crore in September 2022 down 64.69% from Rs. 45.96 crore in September 2021.

    Mangalam Cement shares closed at 349.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.05% returns over the last 6 months and -23.51% over the last 12 months.

    Mangalam Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations399.24513.81375.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations399.24513.81375.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials77.5073.4660.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.4734.5940.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.8130.0728.10
    Depreciation17.3417.0515.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses307.28301.42209.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.2157.2322.09
    Other Income9.104.368.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.1161.5930.31
    Interest18.6817.6016.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-19.7943.9813.40
    Exceptional Items-19.45----
    P/L Before Tax-39.2443.9813.40
    Tax-12.1315.882.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-27.1228.1011.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-27.1228.1011.07
    Equity Share Capital27.5027.5027.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.8610.224.03
    Diluted EPS-9.8610.224.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.8610.224.03
    Diluted EPS-9.8610.224.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:24 pm