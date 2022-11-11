Mangalam Cement Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 399.24 crore, up 6.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 399.24 crore in September 2022 up 6.26% from Rs. 375.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.12 crore in September 2022 down 345.04% from Rs. 11.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.23 crore in September 2022 down 64.69% from Rs. 45.96 crore in September 2021.

Mangalam Cement shares closed at 349.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.05% returns over the last 6 months and -23.51% over the last 12 months.