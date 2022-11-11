Mangalam Cement Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 399.24 crore, up 6.26% Y-o-Y
November 11, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 399.24 crore in September 2022 up 6.26% from Rs. 375.74 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.12 crore in September 2022 down 345.04% from Rs. 11.07 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.23 crore in September 2022 down 64.69% from Rs. 45.96 crore in September 2021.
Mangalam Cement shares closed at 349.40 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.05% returns over the last 6 months and -23.51% over the last 12 months.
|Mangalam Cement
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|399.24
|513.81
|375.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|399.24
|513.81
|375.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|77.50
|73.46
|60.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-17.47
|34.59
|40.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|24.81
|30.07
|28.10
|Depreciation
|17.34
|17.05
|15.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|307.28
|301.42
|209.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.21
|57.23
|22.09
|Other Income
|9.10
|4.36
|8.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.11
|61.59
|30.31
|Interest
|18.68
|17.60
|16.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-19.79
|43.98
|13.40
|Exceptional Items
|-19.45
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-39.24
|43.98
|13.40
|Tax
|-12.13
|15.88
|2.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-27.12
|28.10
|11.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-27.12
|28.10
|11.07
|Equity Share Capital
|27.50
|27.50
|27.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.86
|10.22
|4.03
|Diluted EPS
|-9.86
|10.22
|4.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.86
|10.22
|4.03
|Diluted EPS
|-9.86
|10.22
|4.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited