Mangalam Cement Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 375.74 crore, up 17.15% Y-o-Y

November 19, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 375.74 crore in September 2021 up 17.15% from Rs. 320.73 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.07 crore in September 2021 down 48.11% from Rs. 21.33 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.96 crore in September 2021 down 28.72% from Rs. 64.48 crore in September 2020.

Mangalam Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.03 in September 2021 from Rs. 7.99 in September 2020.

Mangalam Cement shares closed at 393.35 on November 17, 2021 (NSE)

Mangalam Cement
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations375.74355.48320.73
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations375.74355.48320.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials60.2461.0552.74
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks40.32-30.30-2.91
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost28.1027.9127.00
Depreciation15.6513.3715.85
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses209.35214.49188.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.0968.9739.36
Other Income8.226.379.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.3175.3448.63
Interest16.9013.5315.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.4061.8132.82
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax13.4061.8132.82
Tax2.3421.8711.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.0739.9421.33
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.0739.9421.33
Equity Share Capital27.5026.6926.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.0314.967.99
Diluted EPS4.0314.967.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.0314.967.99
Diluted EPS4.0314.967.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Mangalam Cement #Results
first published: Nov 19, 2021 09:22 am

