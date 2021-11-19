Mangalam Cement Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 375.74 crore, up 17.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 375.74 crore in September 2021 up 17.15% from Rs. 320.73 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.07 crore in September 2021 down 48.11% from Rs. 21.33 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.96 crore in September 2021 down 28.72% from Rs. 64.48 crore in September 2020.

Mangalam Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.03 in September 2021 from Rs. 7.99 in September 2020.

Mangalam Cement shares closed at 393.35 on November 17, 2021 (NSE)