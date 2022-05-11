 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mangalam Cement Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 451.63 crore, up 9.93% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 451.63 crore in March 2022 up 9.93% from Rs. 410.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.48 crore in March 2022 down 51.98% from Rs. 36.40 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.22 crore in March 2022 down 27.25% from Rs. 86.90 crore in March 2021.

Mangalam Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.36 in March 2022 from Rs. 13.64 in March 2021.

Mangalam Cement shares closed at 317.50 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)

Mangalam Cement
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 451.63 380.37 410.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 451.63 380.37 410.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 79.92 66.26 56.86
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.80 -11.94 5.67
Power & Fuel -- 126.32 --
Employees Cost 32.54 27.37 30.22
Depreciation 16.21 16.03 13.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 276.14 125.92 239.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.02 30.41 65.17
Other Income 7.99 6.98 8.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.01 37.39 73.65
Interest 16.93 16.10 16.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.08 21.29 56.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.08 21.29 56.68
Tax 12.60 7.19 20.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.48 14.09 36.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.48 14.09 36.40
Equity Share Capital 27.50 27.50 26.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.36 5.12 13.64
Diluted EPS 6.36 5.12 13.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.36 5.12 13.64
Diluted EPS 6.36 5.12 13.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 11, 2022 09:00 am
