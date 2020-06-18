Mangalam Cement Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 296.80 crore, down 6.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 296.80 crore in March 2020 down 6.69% from Rs. 318.09 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.52 crore in March 2020 up 827.12% from Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.12 crore in March 2020 up 67.62% from Rs. 31.69 crore in March 2019.

Mangalam Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 5.81 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.62 in March 2019.

Mangalam Cement shares closed at 207.15 on June 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -22.39% returns over the last 6 months and -13.00% over the last 12 months.