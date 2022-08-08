 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mangalam Cement Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 513.81 crore, up 44.54% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Cement are:

Net Sales at Rs 513.81 crore in June 2022 up 44.54% from Rs. 355.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.10 crore in June 2022 down 29.65% from Rs. 39.94 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.64 crore in June 2022 down 11.35% from Rs. 88.71 crore in June 2021.

Mangalam Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 14.96 in June 2021.

Mangalam Cement shares closed at 319.70 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.97% returns over the last 6 months and -38.35% over the last 12 months.

Mangalam Cement
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 513.81 451.63 355.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 513.81 451.63 355.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 73.46 79.92 61.05
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 34.59 7.80 -30.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.07 32.54 27.91
Depreciation 17.05 16.21 13.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 301.42 276.14 214.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.23 39.02 68.97
Other Income 4.36 7.99 6.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.59 47.01 75.34
Interest 17.60 16.93 13.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 43.98 30.08 61.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 43.98 30.08 61.81
Tax 15.88 12.60 21.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.10 17.48 39.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.10 17.48 39.94
Equity Share Capital 27.50 27.50 26.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.22 6.36 14.96
Diluted EPS 10.22 6.36 14.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.22 6.36 14.96
Diluted EPS 10.22 6.36 14.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Mangalam Cement #Results
first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.