Mangalam Cement Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 333.16 crore, up 31.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 333.16 crore in June 2019 up 31.07% from Rs. 254.18 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.22 crore in June 2019 up 316.8% from Rs. 15.32 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.10 crore in June 2019 up 692.71% from Rs. 9.60 crore in June 2018.

Mangalam Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 12.44 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.74 in June 2018.

Mangalam Cement shares closed at 218.80 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.91% returns over the last 6 months and -9.04% over the last 12 months.